PREMIER APPOINTS MINISTER FOR DISASTER RECOVERY

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro will be the Minister responsible for disaster recovery, leading recovery efforts following the recent bushfires across NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the unprecedented scale of the 2019/20 bushfire season requires additional arrangements to be put in place to ensure impacted communities recover and rebuild as quickly as possible.

“Our emergency services personnel and volunteers have been outstanding in dealing with the bushfire emergency to date but the scale of these bushfires has never been seen before and the recovery process will be unprecedented,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Our Government focus is to get the clean-up underway, ensure residents and businesses receive the support they need and to rebuild the infrastructure destroyed or damaged.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said these bushfires have had a devastating impact on families, communities and a number of industries across NSW.

“The people of regional NSW are hurting. The drought is unprecedented and now these fires have devastated communities across the state,” Mr Barilaro said.

“From apple orchards in Bilpin, timber mills in northern and southern NSW, through to tourism operators in the Blue Mountains, Snowy Mountains and the north and south coasts, the impact has spread far and wide.

“Our priority is to support those families, communities and businesses affected, to make sure they have everything they need to recover, rebuild and get back on their feet.”

Minister Elliott will continue to lead the emergency response across New South Wales.

“Unfortunately the bushfire season is far from over. Bushfires continue to burn and some will take months to put out and our focus has to remain on protecting life and property,” Mr Elliott said.