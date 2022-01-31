Preeti Kochar joins the Wagle family as Mahadevi Tripathi

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya has wooed the audience with relatable and responsible family drama since its inception. The all-time favorite show is all set to welcome a new addition in their cast. The show is famous for its interesting plot twists and curveballs and to add further spice to the mix, the show is ready to welcome Preeti Kochar a.k.a Mahadevi Tripathi.

Mahadevi is Vandana’s (Pariva Pranati) dearest Maami who is here to guide Vandana and the Wagle parivaar who have been going through a lot of emotional and financial turmoil in the last couple of days. Hailing from a highly educated family, Mahadevi is your no-nonsense Maami who is the epitome of righteousness and virtue. She radiates positivity and having raised Vandana, she will not allow her to settle for anything less than her worth. One can say, Mahadevi is here to escort the family into a series of epiphanies which will lead to further development in the overall plot. Sony SAB has always intended to produce content which contains value added messaging along with light-hearted entertainment and this messaging gets relayed through strong characters like Mahadevi Tripathi. A lot of adventures and drama await the Wagle parivaar as her presence eventually paves the way for a breakthrough.

Preeti Kochar who will be essaying the role of Mahadevi Tripathi says, “I’m elated to be a part of this iconic show and share screen space with such a stellar cast. The daily struggle of the common man is something most of us can relate to and to be a part of this ensemble is a great honor for me. My character Mahadevi is here to inspire and nudge the Wagle household to make certain changes in their lives. Being a liberal and practical woman, I would say Mahadevi is ahead of her generation and truly cares for the well being of Vandana and Rajesh. She is here for a good cause and her presence itself will attract a lot of positive development for all the characters. I’m very excited to play Mahadevi Tripathi and I am sure the audience will identify and love the character.”