Prateik Patil Babbar and Priya Banerjee celebrate 3 years of togetherness, Share an adorable video

In the world of glitz and glamour, where relationships often face the trials of the spotlight, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have proven that love can indeed thrive. The couple recently celebrated three years of togetherness – and they didn’t shy away from sharing their joy with the world.

Prateik Patil Babbar, the dashing Bollywood actor with a lineage deeply entrenched in the industry, found solace in the company of the talented and beautiful Priya Banerjee. Their journey began three years ago, and since then, their bond has only grown stronger.

They shared an adorable video on Instagram giving us a glimpse of their beautiful moments filled with happiness, laughter, and countless adventures that spanned the course of their relationship. Accompanying the video was a simple yet profound caption, “Happy 3 Soulmate,” instantly melting the hearts of anyone who stumbled upon it.