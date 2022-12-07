Prateik Babbar shines in Madhur Bhandarkar film India Lockdown, winning the audience’s heart with his strong character portrayal of migrant worker.

Madhur Bhandarkar film India Lockdown has been receiving immense love since its release. The high-on emotional drama takes you back to the horrors of the pandemic and shows the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of India.

Keeping the audience gripped with its storyline, the brilliant performances from each of the actors have been receiving a lot of appreciation, especially Prateik Babbar’s strong portrayal of a migrant worker named Madhav, presenting his character with so many in-depth emotions and the hardship which his character faced during the lockdown.

In fact, there is a sequence in the film where he digs into a pile of garbage looking for some food which leaves the audience in tears.

Prateik Babbar is riding high on the professional front by delivering back-to-back successful projects. Be it the widely-appreciated character of Jeh Wadia in the successful web series, Four More Shots Please or Madhav of India Lockdown, the diversity in his roles is definitely winning the hearts of the audience and we just can’t wait to see him more on the silver screen.