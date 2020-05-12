Pranati Rai Prakash turns poet

Due to this pandemic many people who are staying indoors had found there hidden talent and they are showcasing it on their social media. Also our Bollywood stars are putting their leisure time to good use. Recently, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma who had written poem and posted it on their social media to motivate people out there who all are working on the frontline fighting with the Virus.

This time Love Aaj 2 actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned poet and took to social media to show case her talent. Pranati has written two poem one in Hindi and the second one in English. The Poem in English is known as “Hope”, in this she is trying to tell people that hold on there is still hope and we can see that and together we can achieve it, The second poem in Hindi it is known as “Har baar sochti hoon ki kuch kamaal karu” in this she is trying to say that what she can do for the people yes she is doing her bit staying at home and making people safe from this virus.

Till now she had received tremendous like on her post and people are liking her poems. Pranati from India’s next top model to ‘Love Aaj Kal’, the actress’s journey has been exceptionally evident. She has earned fans, who haven’t left appreciating her for everything she does. There are very few actors in the industry who are immensely adored by their fans and she is one of them. Since her modeling days, she has been the cutest crush in the industry. Apart from INTM, Pranati also participated in ‘India’s Next Superstar’ that has certainly shaped her in one. She debuted in Bollywood with film ‘Family of Thakurganj’, starring Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill where her acting was critically appreciated. Recently, she was seen in Love Aaj kal 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and her Webseries Mannphodganj ki Binny got released.