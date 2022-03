Pramesh Khadka is on a mission to make high-quality education more accessible to students all over the world.

Starting from humble beginnings, Pramesh moved from Nepal to Australia in 1998 to study the Diploma of Information Technology at a small college in Hurstville – not an easy task, considering that information and options were limited back then. But Pramesh had a vision and a dream, and with the help of family and friends, made his way over to Sydney.