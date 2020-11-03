POWERING OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS INTO THE FUTURE

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell today announced that the NSW Government is committing more than $150 million to install LED lights in public schools over the next two years.

”Retrofitting schools with energy efficient lights in classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas delivers great outcomes for our schools. This program will benefit the environment while saving on energy costs every year,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We will target schools in communities across NSW that are yet to benefit from an infrastructure project. “Importantly, this program will help stimulate local economies, supporting hundreds of jobs and building on the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.”

Today’s announcement also includes the launch of the NSW Government’s Schools Renewable Energy Infrastructure Pilot Project, demonstrating a commitment to making our schools even more sustainable. The pilot project will assess the benefits and costs of large scale implementation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, batteries and demand response initiatives in NSW public schools.

“We are undertaking the single largest school building program with over $6.7 billion invested in 190 new and upgraded school projects. This announcement demonstrates our commitment to continuing to invest in our schools and make them even more sustainable,” Mr Perrottet said.

Minister Mitchell said the LED light replacement program and the solar PV pilot project will provide opportunities for local trades, job creation and support our schools to become more sustainable.

“We have already seen the success of these initiatives with a pilot at eight schools across regional and metropolitan areas delivering a reduction in energy bills,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Combined, these two significant initiatives further our commitment to exploring sustainable energy solutions for the future.

“Both of these programs will improve the sustainability of schools and take steps towards the NSW Government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Mr Perrottet and Ms Mitchell made the announcements at Croydon Public School, which is undergoing a $35 million upgrade with new classrooms and other facilities as part of the NSW Government’s record $6.7 billion investment.

Schools will be selected for the Schools Renewable Energy Infrastructure Pilot Project, as well as installation of LED lighting in schools, next year.