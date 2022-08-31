POPULAR DEMAND SEES MORE FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY PROJECTS

Due to an overwhelming interest by community groups in the Stronger Together Project Grants Program, the NSW Government has expanded the program by an additional $1 million.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said there is now $1.4 million in funding to allocate across community groups and organisations that have applied.

“There has been an overwhelming amount of interest in this program, with an increase of over 25 per cent in the number of applications we have received for the program previously.

“The additional funding the NSW Government is providing means we can now fund more community projects to drive social cohesion in their local areas.”

Mr Coure said the funding has been made possible through the NSW Government’s 2022-23 budget.

“I recognise the valuable contribution community groups make in supporting diverse communities right across the state, and I am proud to say we will be able to fund more projects.

“This is not only great news for those that have applied through the program but great news for our rich multicultural society.”

Applications are currently being assessed, and an announcement on successful grant recipients will be made in due course. Successful applicants will receive between $20,000 and $40,000 to develop projects which help drive social cohesion in their local communities.