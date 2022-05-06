Poonam Pandey is evicted from ‘Lock Upp’

While Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is heading towards its finale, the game gets more intense. While some contestants have successfully added their names to the finale list, some had to leave the game after such a long journey, and the new Kaidi who was evicted from the show is Poonam Pandey.

‘Lock Upp’ is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the Kaidis. While the name of the final contestants has started to come out, the game is still running up high on its eliminations, and this time, Poonam Pandey is the contestant who was eliminated from ‘Lock Upp’.

Taking a step back on Poonam’s journey, she was seen revealing her secret about facing abuse from her ex-husband. Also, she had an emotional moment when her mom once entered the show and did a Nazar ritual. While she was always seen showing her utmost commitment in the game, she was one of the contestants who was very close to the finale, and her elimination just came as a big surprise for everyone.