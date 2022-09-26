Poly wire and Cat-6 cable is now available in the market for farmers and IT professionals

Usha Cable, a brand of India’s ISI and BIS certified company Usha Cable Industries, has launched Cat-6 Cable for IT Professionals and Poly Wire Cable for Farmers in the Indian market.

Aman Gupta, Director, Usha Cable Industries said that we have manufactured Cat-6 cable keeping Indian standard in mind, this cable is used for CCTV, Communication and Wi-Fi. He also stated that professionals can get good speed, along with this that poly wire cable.

It is created for farmers, because of its water proof and fire proof feature. Farmers can connect it directly to the pole by laying it directly under the ground.

Aman Gupta said that the poly wire cable is a long lasting cable, which farmers for many years.