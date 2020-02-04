PM OPENS REGIONAL PACIFIC NATIONALLY DETERMINED CONTRIBUTION HUB

“EVERY nation must strengthen their commitments because every percentage drop in global emission matters and every solution forged at any scale can be a difference maker for the global campaign to keep temperature rise at 1.5 degrees.”

This was the sentiment expressed by the Hon. Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as he opened the Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Hub office at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community in Nabua this evening.

“The only path to net zero emission in our region is the path by which Pacific people walk hand in hand and this hub was born from that recognition that regional cooperation is essential to progress,”Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

“Pacific people are suffering daily from the climate crisis but this problem extends far beyond any of our boarders – it is a global emergency, its consequences impact every person on the planet and every nation must act decisively to stave off catastrophe.”

The objective of the NDC Hub is to support Pacific Islands Countries in reviewing, enhancing and implementing their climate commitments which will contribute to sustainable and resilient development and promote transition to a low-carbon development pathway in the Pacific.