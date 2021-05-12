PLANNING TICK FOR $20 MILLION LAKEMBA CARE FACILITY

A new $20 million residential care facility has been given the planning tick of approval in Sydney’s south-west.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said approved changes to planning controls enable the Lebanese Muslim Association to progress a development application for its site adjacent to the Lakemba Mosque.

“This 112-bed facility is a great outcome for residents living in Canterbury-Bankstown, with the proposed facility aiming to address a significant need within the local community,” Mr Stokes said.

“It will support residents who need full-time care accommodation, as well as providing 28 high care beds, including for people suffering from dementia.

“Residents will now be able to stay in their community, which will also make it easier for family and friends to visit.”

Mr Stokes said the new residential care facility will employ up to 100 full-time staff and provide the opportunity for 40 jobs during construction.

“Finalisation of this planning proposal is part of the NSW Government’s fast-track assessment program which aims to accelerate decisions on major projects and planning proposals already in the system while also adhering to appropriate planning regulations,” he said.

“Twelve projects and planning proposals were determined in April, providing opportunities for 2,695 jobs and up to $3.1 billion in economic value.

“It’s essential we do everything we can to keep our State moving forward as we respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy.”