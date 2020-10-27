PLANNING FUNDS FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF GRAFTON HOSPITAL GETS GREEN LIGHT

The NSW Government has today honoured its commitment to residents of the Clarence Valley by announcing funds to progress planning for the redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital during this term of Government.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro joined Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis outside the hospital in Grafton to announce planning for the hospital can now get underway.

“Accessible quality health care is essential when living in rural and regional NSW and today’s announcement means we can commence planning work for Grafton Base Hospital, as promised to the people of the Clarence Valley,” Mr Barilaro said.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the future redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital will support the health needs and wellbeing of the communities and the healthcare workforce across the Clarence Valley for years to come.

“The future redevelopment will expand a range of clinical services to support timely healthcare, ensuring Grafton Base Hospital can cater for the future health needs of the community and surrounds,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Detailed planning and consultation with clinicians and the community will ensure we get it right for the redeveloped Grafton Hospital.”

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said he is thrilled to have the Deputy Premier and Leader of the Nationals in Grafton to deliver this news because planning work means the community is a big step closer to improved health services.

“Not only do we need to get the infrastructure and facilities right, we also need to look at the future range of health services and health workforce to best serve the residents of the Clarence Valley,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The NSW Government has invested more than $10 billion to build, upgrade and redevelop hospitals and health facilities across the state since 2011. A further $10.1 billion has been committed from 2020 to continue current projects, and start the upgrade or building of a further 29 hospitals and health facilities across the State.

These investments ensure local communities can continue to receive the best possible healthcare closer to home. It also supports the local economy, including: opportunities for local businesses to be involved employment opportunities for skilled trades and related professionals