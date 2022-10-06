PLAN AHEAD FOR RETURN FROM SCHOOL HOLIDAYS, WET WEATHER AND BATHURST 1000

Transport for NSW is urging road users to plan ahead and drive to the conditions this weekend, with severe weather expected while families return home from school holidays and huge crowds head to and from the Bathurst 1000.

Deputy Premier, Minister for Police and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said motorists should allow extra travel time and take extreme caution if they are travelling in dangerous weather conditions.

“These three events over the weekend could create a perfect storm of delays and disruption on our roads, so our message to motorists is simple – plan ahead, reduce your speed, increase visibility by switching on your headlights, and remember your vehicle takes longer to stop when the roads are wet,” Mr Toole said.

“For returning holidaymakers, please do not leave your travel to the last minute. Make sure you stay up-to-date with road closures by checking Live Traffic NSW and keeping across any weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology and the State Emergency Service.

“And remember if it’s flooded, forget it. Motorists should follow the direction of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions can change quickly.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said motorists should expect heavy traffic on the Great Western Highway, Mitchell Highway, Mid-Western Highway, M4 Motorway, Bells Line of Road and Castlereagh Highway before and after the event.

“The Bathurst 1000 is an exciting event for our local community, but I’m reminding visitors to be safe during this event,” Mr Farraway said.

“One life lost on our regional roads is one too many, so it is up to us to make sure we drive to conditions especially with increased traffic volumes in and around Bathurst.

“There will be delays as people arrive and depart Bathurst for the big race so have some patience and ensure you follow the directions of traffic control.”

Motorsport fans are reminded to leave racing to the professionals as they make their way to and from this year’s Bathurst 1000, which runs from Thursday 6 October to Sunday 9 October.

Road users should expect a lot of extra traffic on all major roads in and out of Bathurst as some 200,000 visitors descend on Mount Panorama across the weekend.

The heaviest traffic is expected as crowds leave Bathurst, particularly on Monday and motorists should allow extra time, between Hartley and Blackheath, and on the Mid Western Highway approaching Cowra.

Heavy traffic is also expected on major corridors across the state as school holidays come to an end with increased traffic on the M1 Pacific Motorway heading back to Sydney, the Princes Highway from the South Coast, and the Hume Motorway from the Southern Highlands.

Transport for NSW encourages anyone travelling this weekend to download the BoM Weather App, and check the latest traffic updates by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com or calling 132 701, or using the TfNSW journey planning tool myjourneynsw.info.