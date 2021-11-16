Picture this: Walkley photojournalism awards on display at NSW Parliament

Capturing incredible stories of triumph, tragedy and everyday life, the works of Australia’s best photographers – as recognised by the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Photojournalism – are on display through NSW Parliament. A virtual exhibition is now on, and visitors will be able to see the works in person later this month.

The immersive online exhibit can be explored at www.bit.ly/walkleys-at-parliament, while the photographs will appear in the Parliament’s Fountain Court on weekdays from 9am to 5pm between 29 November and 14 December. The exhibition features more than 80 works from finalists across the 2021 Awards categories, spanning news and sport photography to portraiture and photographic essays.

Louisa Graham, Chief Executive of the Walkley Foundation, said visitors would be able to see the winner of this year’s Nikon Photo of the Year and Nikon Portrait Prize on full display. “They’re two incredibly powerful images. Our photo of the year really epitomises 2021, capturing a COVID patient receiving treatment in hospital, while our portrait prize winner is a stunning family portrait taken in the remote Indigenous community of ‘Kunhanhaa’, or Mornington Island,” Ms Graham said.

“Meanwhile, the winners of our other photojournalism categories will be announced in February, so visitors can see who’s in the running and form their own guesses as they explore the exhibition.”

President of the NSW Legislative Council, Matthew Mason-Cox, said visitors would find it hard not to be moved by the photos, which explore everything from sweat-soaked sporting victory to intimate moments of personal reflection and grief.

“This is an incomparable collection of images, all reflecting the technical skill and creativity of the photographers,” Mr Mason-Cox said. “Each photo reveals a compelling story, not just of the moment it captures, but of what it took to get that memorable shot.”

Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly, Jonathan O’Dea, agreed. “These works are the news of 2021 in a nutshell. I understand there were more than 3000 photos submitted to the Walkleys this year, which have been whittled down to three finalists in each category – and what magnificent images they are!”

After its run in NSW Parliament’s online and in-person galleries, the press photography exhibition will be touring other venues across the country. Find more information at www.walkleys.com.

Visitors are advised that this exhibition includes graphic images that may be confronting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Visitor information: From 29 November, visit Parliament House at 6 Macquarie Street, Sydney on weekdays from 9am to 5pm. While checking in, visitors will be required to have their temperature checked and must show proof of vaccination. Other COVID safety measures, including mask wearing and social distancing, will also be in place. Entry is via the gatehouse to the left of the building. The Fountain Court is just beyond the reception desks. More: www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/visit/pages/planning-a-visit.aspx.