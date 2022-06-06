‘Petpooja’ Pampering: An Indian Food Journey

By Indranil Halder

As a Bengali Australian curry connoisseur, I believe presentation along with heritage food culture and thali go hand in hand. After seeing my Facebook update on Kolkata’s celebrity chef Shaun Kenworthy with his Times of India sponsored ‘Petpujo’ award certificate, I was determined to make my India trip, a ‘Petpooja’ special to celebrate my birthday with family and friends.

To me Presentation is vital for ‘Petpooja’ :

‘Petpooja’ (a typical food setting to eat with heart content) is a Bengali term that effect Bengali men in general. I feel ‘thali’ is one of the perfect way to enjoy ‘Petpooja’ in a short period of time. And according to Wikipedia update, “A Thali is a platter of many different dishes to create a perfectly balanced meal.”

It is not everyday in Australia, I get to enjoy different varieties of thali for my ‘Petpooja’ as calorie count is part of my daily life. But whenever I visit India, such rules and calorie count becomes a hard task to follow. I eat with my heart content without worrying about my cardiac health. For me, without presentation, the art of eating is incomplete. Does not create endearing memories for me. The unique experience of enjoying traditional dishes with an old world charm, highlighted by use of silver, fine bone China or golden Khagra (in Beharampore, Murshidabad, West Bengal) kansa(bell metal or bronze, an alloy of Copper 78 percent and Tin 22 ) on a black table with marble top is unique.

In our Halder Bari, Ballygunge, our presentation also includes Murshidabad giant brass verses with white tube roses, limited-edition GOLD bottle of Italian Prosecco sparkling or bottle of French Moet or both and a vintage table clock from Jaipur with a ceiling high mirror to set the scene. And I identify such presentation as ‘Bengali Babu’ style. This age old Bengali sophistication and charming food presentation was started by ‘Bengali Babus’ or Bengali gentlemen in the early 19th century in Kolkata city. They were known for individualistic selection of dishes, attention for details and presentations which are today, attributed to Western high end chefs.

Various Birthday Thalis for my ‘Petpooja’ :

My birthday celebration started as soon as I landed in India. Delhi based Singhal family took me out for a birthday treat to a restaurant named Ardor 2.1 in Cannaught Place. Not far from my residence, The Imperial Hotel. I was served Khalibali Vegetarian Thali that had 40 dishes with unlimited refills. And what a giant feast it was. Every dish unleashed an unique gastronomic delight. I loved Phulkopi Aloo (cauliflower potato pan roast), thin and crispy Naan bread, Paneer Tikka and Boondi Raita.

Before, I could mentally digest Khalibali Vegetarian Thali, I was in Kolkata attending an invitation by Ayan Chattopadhy (whose mum cooks the best Shorshey or mustard Baby Bhetki fish). It was a Sheherwali Cuisine( Royal Vegetarian delight of Murshidabad district) Thali at Kolkata’s glamorous hotel, ITC Royal Bengal Hotel. Grand and elegant in presentation. The sixteen dishes thali was served in silver. Sheherwali cuisine thali comes with its own history. The Sheherwalis clan came to Bengal from Rajasthan. During the reign of Murshid Quli Khan ( the first Nawab of Bengal), they did trade and commerce, created astronomical wealth and brought along with them centuries-old vegetarian culinary legacy known as Sheherwali Cuisine.

In ITC Royal Bengal Hotel, Sheherwali menu included my favourite Polao and Kheera Shimla ( sweet). To add to my birthday indulgence, I also received a curated selection of amazing mango sweets from one of the most famous Sheherwali families : The Singhi of Murshidabad. Reminded me of their mango orchards. During Murshidabad childhood days, mum would celebrate my birthday with mangoes from Singhi orchard, Hilsa fish from Padma river and Thankuni Pata (green leaf) from local Beharampore market. She used Khagra Kansa “batis / katoris” (utensils) for an elaborate lunch. Her artistic taste, style and presentation made my birthday most memorable. Memories that never fade away.

As 2022 Bengal summer heated up a notch and monsoon cloud was gathering in the sky, catching up with Siddhartha Bose( food entrepreneur, alumni of South Point High School) at Bhajohari Manna, Hindustan Road was a delightful surprise. Under Bose’s leadership, Bhajohari Manna restaurant chain had experienced bootstrapping organic growth and as Non Resident Indian Bengali, I am proud of it. Greeted at the jam packed restaurant, I entered with Ramgopal Paul (owner of New Rupasree Jewellers, Ballygunge, Kolkata ) and Pushpak Sen (India Blogger & Emerging Fashion Influencer) to enjoy a perfect Bengali thali lunch. For globe trotting foodies like myself, the amazing taste of thali was a surprised.

Restaurant manager Manik introduced ghee, mustard oil and various bhajas (fries) as a customary start to the Bengali thali. Out of the eighteen dishes Jumbo Daab Chingri (coconut prawns) and Jumbo Ilish Barishali (Ilish fish) had done-just-right gravy, Jhuri Aloo (julienned potato), Posto Bata (poppy seed paste),Bori Bhaja(fried and dried lentil dumplings), Gandhoraj Lebu(lime) added an extra layer of taste to the Bengali thali. Followed by Mishti paan(sweet betel leaves) served with Bengali sweets such as Kheerkadam, Antaramukhi and Rajbogh for dessert.

In Kolkata, I was also lucky to have home cooked Bengali thalis of various sizes. I visited extraordinary talented Kolkata artist Narayan Chandra Singha, business consultant Malini Sarkar and friend Ayan Chattopadhy.

Even though Kolkata based artist Narayan Chandra Singha’s sculptures are finding their ways in spaces such as Nandan, Kolkata or Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi or Jahangir Art Gallery’, Mumbai, India, I found myself in nirvana at his home where his lunch presentation was in perfect harmony with white and pink lotus decorations. Narayan presented a small but typical Bengali thali dishes such as Beguni (eggplant fritters), Chochori (mixed vegetables), Mochar Ghonto (of banana flower) with Chingri(small sweet water prawns), Dal (different types: Biuli , Kolai or Moong) with vegetables, Rohu fish curry and superb Nolangurar Sandesh(sweet).

Bengal summer never felt better.

While Malini Sarkar , an extravagant Bengali thali presentation of 15 dishes. My favourite were Lau Chingri( (Bottle Gourd cooked with Prawns), Chingrir(giant tiger prawn from Bay of Bengal ) Malaikari, Kosha Mangsho, Aamer Chatni, Payesh(rice pudding) and Bengali sweets such as Rashogolla and Malpoa. The giant sandesh with Happy Birthday written in Bengali, stole my heart. I was joined by Australian diplomat Daniel Sims from Australian consular office, Kolkata. Served in silver with grace and Bengali tradition. One of my favourite post birthday dinner celebration. Whereas Ayan Chattopadhy, presented an immaculate Bengali thali of 14 dishes in fine bone China and candle lights.

Equally spectacular was the 14 dish presentation of Oria Thali, served by Welcome By ITC Hotel , Bhubaneswar, Orissa. Dishes such as Besan ki Tarkari, Nadiya Pachadi and Daalma were part of the thali. Authentic. Tasty. Well presented. We also enjoyed the freshly baked Chenna Poda( paneer cake, a popular local dessert) in the thali with our heart content.

Next stop Dhekalan Palace( recent renovated and restoration was done by Vastukar Architect and Project Consultant), Dhekalan, Orissa. Brightly yellow colour painted walls. Decorated with rustic period furniture. Located next to a hill. Locally known as Pani Ohola(water reservoir) and home to barking deer, panther and jackets. A magical palace for our family reunion. The aroma of Daalma cooked in ghee with dry chilies, the rush of air from the ceiling fans and the cold water in my bathtub created a mesmerising summer experience but the sheer delight of the paneer curry with janta rotis from the thali made our Dhekanal Palace stay heavenly. Indian summer spend in luxury of palace cooked food and free flowing adda.

My Indian birthday trip, felt like a successful pursuit of food paradise, where I got to spend my birthday with two men who raised me with love and care(dad and uncle) while creating new memories of ‘Petpooja’ and recalling my childhood days. In addition, our Australian national carrier Qantas and ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison(pro in cooking Indian) celebrating the signing of 2022 India Australia trade deal by serving and cooking curries. My ‘Petpooja’ is sure to be blessed with more authentic Indian dishes, as I continue my travel between Australia and India.