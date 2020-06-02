People need entertainment at home during lockdown

Ullu App is leaving no stone unturned to woo the audience. The OTT platform has been regularly releasing original series and short-films one after another in order to keep the viewers hooked. After Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi starrer ‘Smartphone’, the channel is releasing another interesting web-series titled ‘Kasak’ on coming Friday (5 June). Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba, who is all set foray into the digital space with ‘Kasak’ feels releasing the web-series during the pandemic is a great idea to entertain the viewers.

For the uninitiated, ‘Kasak’ is roughly inspired from the life of nurse Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug, who was in a vegetative state since she was raped in a Mumbai hospital. ‘Hate Story 4’ actress Ihana Dhillon is playing the rape victim and Minissha will be seen as her long lost friend, who files a mercy petition for her.

When quizzed is it a good decision to release ‘Kasak’ amid the nationwide lockdown? The pretty actress with sparkling smile said,”People need entertainment at home. I think it’s great that we have content that is being released during this time. It’s possibly one huge factor that is helping families get through the lock down.”

Ullu App has seen a significant jump in traffic and it’s subscriber’s during the pandemic. We got in touch with Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital, though he did not divulge exact numbers, but affirmed that the traffic had surged threefolds in a month’s time. “Post Covid 19 lockdown announcement, digital medium’s have seen a significant uptick in its consumption and Ullu too had a substantial rise in existing subscription digits,” Vibhu said.

He further added, “We are excited with such enlargements in not only viewer’s engagement but also in customer acquisitions. As an OTT platform, Ullu is happy and extremely contended to be able to entertain viewer’s during this quarantine period. With the release of our new series ‘Kasak’ we hope to continue the same.”

Apart from Minissha and Ihana, the series also features Vineet Raina, Taniya Chatterjee, Sharhaan Singh,Rio Kapadia, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Gargi Patel.