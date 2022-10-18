Pat Cummins to lead Australian men’s one-day international side

Pat Cummins has been chosen to captain the Australian men’s one-day international side.

The Cricket Australia Board endorsed Cummins to become Australia’s 27th ODI captain, taking over from Aaron Finch who retired from the format last month.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s EGM of High Performance and National Teams, said: “We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

“The Board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup.”

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: “Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India.”

Cummins said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership. They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”