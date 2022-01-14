Parramatta’s summer concert series postponed

City of Parramatta Council is postponing its Summer Sessions concert series, scheduled for 25 and 26 January, due to the current COVID-19 situation and changes to public health orders.

Council had planned to host the Summer Sundown concert on 25 January and the Australia Day concert on 26 January in the Crescent, Parramatta Park. New dates for the concerts will be announced in due course.

“We were looking forward to holding these concerts and sharing an incredible line-up of Australian music acts with our community, but in the interest of public health and safety we have made the difficult decision to postpone our events,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Donna Davis said.

“City of Parramatta is a proud hub of performing arts and culture in Western Sydney. We are committed to delivering live events for the community and continuing to support the music and entertainment industry after what has been an incredibly challenging two years.”

People who already have tickets to the Summer Sundown or Australia Day concerts will automatically be advised by Moshtix on details of the rescheduled events or how they may obtain a full refund (including booking and transaction fees) should they be unable to attend.

The Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards and Lord Mayor’s Citizenship Ceremony scheduled for 26 January at Rosehill Gardens will go ahead, in line with COVID safety guidelines.