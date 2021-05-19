Parramatta’s rich First Nations cultures take centre stage for Warami

Live music, dance, talks, and tours celebrating the City of Parramatta’s rich First Nations histories and cultures will take center stage as Council presents its annual Warami festival.

Kicking off with National Sorry Day commemorations on 26 May and culminating in outdoor concerts and markets on 11 July for Burramatta NAIDOC Day, the unique cultural program offers free and affordable COVID-safe events for people of all ages.

Parramatta is named after the traditional owners, the Burramattagal clan of the Dharug people, and Warami is a Dharug word meaning ‘good to see you.

“Parramatta always was and always will be an important gathering place and the Warami festival, now in its third year, honors the cultures, arts, music, languages and powerful connections to Country of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“This year we are proud to offer incredible experiences over six weeks, showcasing powerful stories of the Stolen Generations, talks by First Nations thought leaders Bruce Pascoe and Karlie Noon, and performances by two of the strongest First Nations hip-hop artists in the country Barkaa and JK-47.

“The Dharug have an ongoing connection to Country in Parramatta and Warami is a wonderful opportunity for the community to learn about the contributions First Nations people make to our global city.”

The event program will center around this year’s themes: Reconciliation Week’s ‘More Than A Word. Reconciliation Takes Action’ and NAIDOC Week’s ‘Heal Country!’