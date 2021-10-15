Parramatta’s premier dining precinct reopens for business

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Steven Issa joined the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Transport Rob Stokes and Member for Parramatta Minister Geoff Lee today in welcoming diners and shoppers back to the City’s famous ‘Eat Street’ precinct as major Parramatta Light Rail works are completed and COVID restrictions begin to ease.

The Parramatta Light Rail construction fencing along Church Street, from Lennox Bridge to George Street, has been removed, revealing the new-look pedestrian-friendly hospitality strip.

“People will be amazed at the transformation that has taken place over the past 18 months,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Steven Issa said.

“With tracks now laid for Parramatta Light Rail, and other City-shaping projects such as 5 Parramatta Square and Phillip Street Smart Street taking shape, Parramatta’s future is looking brighter than ever.

“There’s a real sense of optimism and growing excitement in the CBD, and I encourage people to come out and experience it for themselves – and to also show their support for our incredibly resilient local businesses.”

As Western Sydney’s premier dining strip, Eat Street is a food and retail destination that attracts visitors from across Sydney.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our City and the last two years have been challenging for many of them. Council has been doing what it can to ease the burden – including waiving outdoor dining fees, easing parking restrictions, offering free parking in partnership with Transport for NSW, and promoting businesses through our marketing campaigns – but there’s nothing like seeing patrons come back through the doors.”

Parramatta Light Rail construction on Eat Street kicked off in June 2020 and was fast-tracked due to lockdown. Once complete in 2023, Parramatta Light Rail Stage 1 will connect Westmead to Carlingford via Parramatta CBD and Camellia.

“As our City grows, Parramatta Light Rail will be essential to our future development and population needs,” Cr Issa said.

“It will bring thousands of visitors to local hotspots, including Eat Street and Riverside Theatres to Commbank Stadium and Parramatta Park, and will provide much-needed transport connections for our residents, workers and visitors.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with the State Government to ensure Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2, which will connect the CBD with Melrose Park, Wentworth Point and Sydney Olympic Park, is delivered next.”