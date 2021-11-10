Parramatta’s night-time economy gets a boost with $70,000 in grants

Eight local businesses and organisations have been awarded grants of up to $10,000 to deliver programs that will increase the City of Parramatta’s night-time offerings and to assist in leading the City’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Council launched the Night Time Economy Activation Grants earlier this year to support Council’s vision of turning the Central River City into a thriving 24-hour destination.

“Our City’s $1.1 billion night-time economy has been hit hard as a result of the pandemic, so Council is doing what it can to help the local business community, and Greater Sydney’s economy, recover,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Steven Issa said

“The Night Time Economy Activation Grants encourage local businesses, groups and individuals to develop and trial new and interesting products and concepts to boost the night-time sector in the CBD and surrounding areas. I congratulate our grant recipients on their successful applications and look forward to seeing their projects come to life.”

The Primary Goods Company in North Rocks received a grant to assist with setting up the ‘Gin Experience’ at the first legal distillery in Parramatta.

Owner of The Primary Goods Company Rachel Falecki said: “This grant will allow us to offer a unique gin distillery experience where everybody gets their own still. We look forward to sharing happiness through making gin and helping to bring the City back to life.”

Flamenco for Everybody, a local dance show that was developed during lockdown, also received a grant. Artistic director Annalouise Paul said the funding would assist in staging and producing live music and dance shows, as well as running free workshops.

“The Night Time Economy Activation Grants are perfectly timed. I am so excited to be a part of Parramatta’s local night life as the City recovers. Staying hopeful and inspiring others through live performance is critical right now,” Ms Paul said.

Other grant recipients include live music programs at Nick & Nora’s bar in Parramatta, boutique diner Abattoir Blues in Sydney Olympic Park, and Parramatta Leagues Club, as well as a pop-up event by Deliv’art, and improv workshops from 5PM Wake Up Call. The grants are also supporting the first Parramatta edition of Global Cities After Dark – a capacity building and resilience-focused program for industry professionals, which aims to future-proof Western Sydney’s 24-hour economy.

The grants were originally announced with a total funding pool of $50,000. However, the total value of the grants post-assessment has been increased to $70,616 due to the excellent quality of projects that were put forward.