Parramatta’s newest library recognised as world-class

Parramatta’s new library, housed in the City’s iconic PHIVE building in the heart of the CBD, is in line for international recognition.

The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) has announced Parramatta

Library at PHIVE as one of four global finalists for Public Library of the Year.

The award recognises new public libraries offering functional architecture, creative IT solutions and that are strengthening local culture.

Lord Mayor Cr Sameer Pandey said Parramatta would be up against new libraries in Slovenia, Spain and China.

“Since opening its doors last September, Parramatta Library at PHIVE has become a much-loved cultural hub for people of all ages – a community and cultural hub that is now rightly recognised as world-class,” Cr Pandey said.

“Our library is home to more than 65,000 books and importantly celebrates so many local stories. However, it’s more than just a place to read with creative and maker spaces, exhibition spaces and a packed program of learning experiences making it a place for inspiration, discovery and connection.”

“Great global cities need great cultural hubs and our library is one of them.”

“Its connection to Parramatta Square has created an urban loungeroom for our City – a place where the community can come together, create, collaborate and learn. These awards will shine a global spotlight on just how special it is.”

The winner of Public Library of the Year will be announced in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on August 21.