PARRAMATTA LIGHTS UP PURPLE AS WESTERN SYDNEY’S BEST PERFORMERS PUT ON A SHOW TO CELEBRATE PURPLE FLAG

Parramatta is the first location in Western Sydney to be awarded the internationally recognised Purple Flag accreditation, being acknowledged as a safe and enjoyable precinct to enjoy a night out with family and friends. Parramatta is the second district Australia-wide to be recognised as a Purple Flag area, joining over 90 other international locations including London, Dublin and Stockholm.

To celebrate this important milestone for Parramatta, the PHIVE building in Parramatta was lit purple to mark the occasion. A line-up of talented local performers joined together to celebrate and pay homage to the diverse culture of Western Sydney. The event showcased the strength of Parramatta’s vibrant and diverse art, culture, food and beverage scenes.

Felicity Castagna from Finishing School Collective, who wrote a piece that was played for the first time at the event said Parramatta’s arts and culture scene and nightlife has exploded over the past decade.

“There is so much to do here. Locals like me don’t need to go to the city anymore in order to see theatre or art or have a good night out. I really love that the City of Parramatta puts on so many interesting events and festivals now that I can take my kids too as well.”

Phoebe Kenji (stage name Jade Kenji), who performed with her band QOSMEA, said

“Parramatta’s arts and culture scene is popping off at the moment. Night-life is definitely a lot more bustling, with so many more food and drink options, things to do and sights to see. I also feel a lot safer walking around at night compared to ten years ago.”

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Sameer Pandey says the Purple Flag accreditation is “a real boost for our local arts and performance sectors who rely on our night-time economy to drive visitation and growth.”

Michael Rodrigues, Sydney’s 24-Hour Economy Commissioner said “I’m incredibly excited about the first Purple Flag district in Western Sydney. Parramatta is an eclectic melting pot of cultures, experiences, food and entertainment. As a visitor or a local, when you visit a Purple Flag area, you know that it has been recognised as a safe, vibrant and thriving night-time district with a diverse range of activities and easy access.

Parramatta is the second Purple Flag district in Australia and our vision is that soon there will be many more districts waving the Purple Flag, with people experiencing the rich diversity of nightlife right across Sydney, knowing that they can have a better night-out.”

About Purple Flag Parramatta

The Purple Flag area covers more than 80 food and beverage venues, CommBank Stadium, Riverside Theatres, retail and dining at Westfield Parramatta, a cinema, public spaces, hotels, gyms and fitness studios – with safe access to public transport, a taxi rank and 24-hour car parks.

The Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner (O24HEC) has been working closely with City of Parramatta and local businesses to achieve the global accreditation, which recognises the proactive and ongoing focus to develop a rich, varied, safe and lively night-time economy.

The Purple Flag status will contribute to growing the local economy, driving more foot traffic into the area and creating a place where people eat, shop, play and stay.Cr Pandey agrees. “Purple Flag recognition has been shown to boost economies, provide more effective night-life promotion and reduce crime. I encourage all businesses in the City to get behind this.”