Parramatta Lanes returns with new menu of beats, eats and art

The City of Parramatta is welcoming back music and food lovers to the CBD with the return of its popular annual food, music and art festival, Parramatta Lanes, from 16-20 November.

“Although it may look a little different this year, this is possibly the most exciting Parramatta Lanes to date as we welcome people back into the CBD after a challenging year,” City of Parramatta CEO Brett Newman said.

“Instead of the usual packed streets and laneways, local bars and restaurants will host live music and comedy shows, while an art trail will lead visitors on a unique journey through the CBD that showcases the creative work of some of Australia’s top emerging artists.”

24 Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues said marque events like Parramatta Lanes are an important part of revitalising the Central River City’s night-time economy post-lockdown. “Parramatta has a wonderfully diverse range of night-time offerings. While the COVID pandemic has created challenges for many local businesses, it’s fantastic to see one of the City’s most popular events, Parramatta Lanes, returning and encouraging people to come out and experience the City’s exciting and unique array of restaurants, bars, live entertainment, and culture,” Mr Rodrigues said.

Over five epic nights, local venues including Club Parramatta, Lola Cocina, Restaurant 317, Bar 30, Crown Hotel, Mikazuki, Milky Lane, and Butter will present an incredible line-up of musicians, DJs, and comedians, while dishing up the cuisines they are renowned for.

With music styles as diverse as the menu offerings, there is something to appeal to everyone. From hip-hop to neo-soul, eventgoers will enjoy performances by Dante Knows, No Intent, Lil Spacely, Esme, Liyah Knight, Rissa and Colin Ho, as well as Global Sounds DJs.

For those in need of a good belly laugh, some of Australia’s funniest comedians will also be taking to the stage, including Becky Lucas, Chopper, Tahir, Julia Wilson, Cassie Workman, Cam Knight, Luke Heggie.

From Thursday to Saturday evening, Heritage Courtyard Pavilion on Marsden Street will be transformed into Lil Lanes Bar – a pop-up bar by Archie Rose. The ticketed event will feature live music by artists including Phil Fresh, Kyoshi, Kymie, Imbi, and Foshe.

On Friday 19 November, the first Parramatta edition of the Global Cities After Dark ‘Celebrate Local’ dinner will take place at Restaurant 317. Tickets include a three-course dinner with paired wines, as well as live music performances by artists such as Becca Hatch, Carolina Gasolina, Jamaica Moana and Nardean. The dinner, which is open to the general public, marks the end of a week-long industry conference focussed on Western Sydney’s night-time economy.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience a different side to the City with the Parramatta Lanes Art Trail. Featuring 15 works created by some of Western Sydney’s most talented artists, including many from Parramatta Artists’ Studios, the trail is led by an app that combines augmented reality with 2D visuals.

Laners are also invited to enter to win one of 150 Good Mood Food snack boxes curated by local DJ and foodie Andrew Levins, whose “Parramatta Food” Instagram account showcases the best food the City has to offer. Filled with more than $100 worth of goodies from local businesses, including hot sauce from Butter, ramen crisps from Seng Seng Mart, sour beer from Northmead Cellars, za’atar from Yum Yum Bakery, dulce de leche from Messina, a selection of tea from Teacraft, and a signature cocktail from Nick and Nora’s, this prize is a great way to brighten the day of someone deserving. Enter via @parramattalanes on Instagram.

Recently, Parramatta Lanes was awarded the Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event at the Australian Event Awards 2021 for its 2020 hybrid event, which combined home-delivered meals with online live-streamed entertainment.

Parramatta Lanes

Tuesday 16 November 5pm-10pm

Wednesday 17 November 5pm-10pm

Thursday 18 November 5pm-11pm

Friday 19 November 5pm-11pm

Saturday 20 November 5pm-11pm