Parramatta honours service personnel on ANZAC Day 2021

City of Parramatta Council encourages the community to once again come together to honour Australian service personnel at local services on ANZAC Day.

The Epping and Parramatta RSL sub-Branches will host COVID-safe Dawn Services on Sunday 25 April, with the support of Council.

“ANZAC Day is one of Australia’s most sacred days of commemoration – a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served our nation,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“Last year with the challenges of a global pandemic, we found new ways to pay tribute through driveway vigils and online experiences. This year, I encourage everyone to attend a local service and remember those who have served, and sacrificed their lives for, our country.”

To mark ANZAC Day 2021, Council’s Parramatta Heritage and Visitor Information Centre has restored a 1914-1919 Roll of Honour board that bears the names of more than 750 men from the Parramatta area who served in WWI.

“When the war was declared, thousands of Australian men answered the call – including many from Parramatta. Council is proud to honour the legacy of our local heroes with the restored Roll of Honour board on display in the Parramatta Heritage and Visitor Information Centre,” Cr Dwyer said.