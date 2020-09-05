Paritosh’s version of Bollywood actors on small screen

Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who is known for his outstanding comedy and well-versed writing. These days his laughter is entertaining the audience from the show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ on Star Bharat. He is imitating the Bollywood actors in his own style; the audience is getting to watch the different shades of Paritosh you might get to watch a very different version of your favourite celebrity on the small screen.

On this Paritosh Comments ‘During this Pandemic, I got ready to do this show only because it’s a Comedy show. Nowadays people are so upset with their lives, that they need a laughter break. When I heard the script of this show I loved it. I have done comedy shows, but I never got a chance to imitate someone particularly. This is completely something new for me and my audience.

Since childhood we all imitate the people around us, even our parents asked us to act like someone or do some acts for which they even clapped. I believe we all have got this talent in us since childhood, we copy things from our surroundings. Imitating others is not an easy task, people may not enjoy what you do, you have to become what character you play, and you have to be in your characters limit so that you don’t overdo him. We have a very strong team and together we will set new boundaries for comedy, we will take it to the next level. I have already started receiving the love from my audience.

Its Multi starrer comedy shows where you will get entertained by Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri.

