Paritosh Tripathi doing ‘Comedy from Home

These days, along with the whole world, India is also battling with Corona virus, due to which the government is appealing to everyone to stay in home till 31 March. Social and workplace like offices, shopping malls, cinema halls, and even shooting is closed till 31st March and all this is being done to stop spreading coronavirus.

Like shooting are closed till 31st march so all the actors are living in their homes and spending their time doing their favourite hobbies like painting, cooking etc. Actor Paritosh Tripathi, famed for his poetry and comedy, is appealing to his fans to stay at home, as well as he is entertaining them through his comedy and poems. Yes, Paritosh is doing ‘Comedy from Home’ for his fans. Due to which he is uploading videos on his social media every day by making videos of poetry, comedy, mimicry etc., which people are enjoying thoroughly.

Paritosh Tripathi says, “I appeal to all Indians to follow the instructions given by the government to fight with this Corona and do not panic. You all should stay in your homes. Currently the shooting is closed, so I cannot entertain the audience through the show, but yes, I have started Comedy from Home. I am uploading videos on my social media accounts where you will see me reciting poetry, cracking jokes, doing mimicry, hope the viewers get entertain by watching this and kill some time while staying in Quarantine. If you want to hear my special poems or jokes, then you can tell me on my social media account, I will try to complete it. All of you stay in your homes till the next instruction of the government and stay safe. “