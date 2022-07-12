PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM LEADERS’ MEETING

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Fiji on Wednesday, 13 July for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting in Suva.

It will be his first visit to the Pacific as Prime Minister.

The first in-person Leaders’ Meeting since 2019 will bring together Pacific leaders to discuss important issues including Pacific unity, climate change, regional security and economic recovery from COVID-19.

The Forum has been gathering for more than fifty years and brings together heads of government and representatives from the Forum Members.

The Prime Minister will return to Australia on Friday, 15 July.

Quotes attributable to the Prime Minister:

“It is a privilege to visit Fiji to participate in the Pacific Islands Forum. I look forward to meeting my fellow Pacific leaders, hearing their priorities and learning from their experiences.

Australia’s partnership with the Pacific is longstanding. The Pacific Islands Forum is the heart of Pacific regionalism – and Australia is a proud founding member.

A strong, united Pacific Islands Forum is vital to protecting our shared interests in a peaceful, prosperous and resilient region and to addressing the pressing challenges our region faces.”