OUTDATED LIVE ENTERTAINMENT CONDITIONS AXED

More than 30 venues across NSW can now offer a wider range of live entertainment following the NSW Government’s decision to abolish outdated and unnecessary liquor licence conditions. Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the removal of archaic restrictions since May 2019 supported a vibrant and diverse nightlife and would help live music thrive.

“Many of these conditions were imposed decades ago in another era, but serve no purpose at all today,” Mr Dominello said. “Some of the greatest bands of all time started their careers in NSW including AC/DC and Midnight Oil. This is another boost for the State’s night time economy, following the introduction of the new lockout laws last month.” Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said that this is another step in opening Sydney up as a 24 hour economy.

“The changes mean some venues can now host gigs for the first time in many years, while others can offer a broader range of music styles. It’s great news for both fans and performers of live music.” Liquor & Gaming NSW last year offered a special assessment service that waived the usual $110 application fee and used a streamlined process for faster outcomes.

Local police, councils and nearby residents were invited to comment on the proposals to remove or vary conditions. In many cases, restrictive or unnecessary conditions were included in development consents imposed by local councils.

Venues may also have nominated particular types of entertainment when first applying for a liquor licence, and these were listed as conditions ever since.

Venues can apply to Liquor & Gaming NSW at any time to have live entertainment conditions removed. An exposure bill which proposes the removal of further restrictions on live music will be made available for consultation later this month.