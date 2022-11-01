OTT Platforms and Production Houses are invited to send entries for Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

Honouring Hindi web originals released between August 01, 2021, and July 31, 2022

Last date for the submission of entries is November 10, 2022. After the stupendous success of the last 2 editions, Filmfare is back with the 3rd edition of its much-awaited recognition, Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Keeping abreast with the changing content consumption patterns of the audience and their movement towards OTT platforms, Filmfare OTT Awards honours and celebrates the best artistes and storytellers in the dynamic and evolving Indian Over The Top (OTT) space.

Kickstarting the process for the 3rd edition, Filmfare announces the opening of entries for these coveted awards. OTT platforms and production houses can send their entries across different categories which will be put up for audience voting. Basis voting, the top entries will make it to the final nominations, from which an eminent jury will select the winners. Participants can send multiple entries in each category by filling in the entry form available on https://www.filmfare.com/awards/filmfare-ott-awards-2022/ and paying an entry fee associated with the same. The last date for the submission of the entries is November 10, 2022.

Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd., said, “We are elated to invite entries for the third edition of Filmfare OTT Awards. Taking forward the recent successes of Filmfare Awards and Filmfare Awards South, we’re gearing up to celebrate and honour the best content creators and artistes for their outstanding work across Hindi web originals. We look forward to the support from OTT Platforms, production houses and the audience to make this edition a grand success.”

The categories open for entries are:

1. Best Series

2. Best Director, Series

3. Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

4. Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

5. Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

6. Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

7. Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

8. Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

9. Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

10. Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

11. Best Original Story, Series

12. Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

13. Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Specials)

14. Best Film, Web Original

15. Best Actor, Web Original (Male)

16. Best Actor, Web Original (Female)

17. Best Supporting Actor, Web Original (Male)

18. Best Supporting Actor, Web Original (Female)

19. Best Dialogue, Series

20. Best Original Screenplay, Series

21. Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

22. Best Cinematography, Series

23. Best Production Design, Series

24. Best Editing, Series

25. Best Costume Design, Series

26. Best Background Music, Series

27. Best Soundtrack, Series

28. Best VFX (Series)

Here’s a quick guide on how to send your entries for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022:

1. The Entry should be primarily created in the Hindi Language and should be deemed as an original piece of work, released on an OTT Platform between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

2. A fee of Rs. 10,000 + GST would be charged for each entry that is submitted i.e., a total amount of Rs. 11,800/- per entry.

3. The Participation Fee is required to be paid in advance prior to or along with the Entry. Participation will be considered only upon realization of the Participation Fee by WWM.

4. All OTT Platforms as well as Production Houses are welcome to send their entries.

5. All Entries submitted by the Production House should be approved by the OTT platform on which the show is hosted.

6. The responsibility of getting the Entries approved by the platform completely rests with the Production House.

7. The Entry Form is available for download at: https://www.filmfare.com/awards/filmfare-ott-awards-2022/

8. Interested OTT Platforms and Production Houses must submit their entries via email with the online Entry Form and Payment Reference ID on or before 10th November 2022.

9. Please email the Entry Form with complete details and necessary attachments to filmfareottawards@wwm.co.in