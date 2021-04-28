Original homegrown comedy ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ sets the ball rolling for ‘All New POGO’

WarnerMedia’s POGO, India’s leading Kids TV channel, has announced the premiere date for its latest local original series, Lambu-G Tingu-G. The comedy series, produced by Cosmos Maya, is set to air on May 3 and then weekdays at 12.35pm. Home to the most beloved kids’ shows and memorable characters, POGO is set to delight its young viewers with more action and masti, with this new comedy.

The addition of Lambu-G Tingu-G to the formidable line-up follows other recent homegrown hits Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu and Smashing Simmba. It is also timed with the launch of a new look and feel for the channel. “All New POGO” is a three-month programming stunt that comprises fresh on-air packaging and a new programming slate including new specials, movies and episodes.

Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for POGO and companion channel Cartoon Network, said, “Lambu-G Tingu-G is a great mix of slapstick comedy and adventure, with an overarching message of friendship and an amazing theme song. We are positive POGO’s young fans will relate to this new and distinctive animated world!”

He added: “At the same time, we are excited to introduce ‘All New POGO’. This summer, the channel will be power-packed with new characters, new episodes, shows and movies including more Titoo and Smashing Simmba, plus Bheem In The City 2 and Super Bheem. Fans can expect awesome curated content with local, authentic stories and, above all, non-stop fun.”

Ahead of the premiere and to celebrate International Dance Day, POGO has collaborated with ABCD Dance Factory to present a dance challenge set to the show’s peppy theme song. In the safety of their own home, kids can groove to the catchy title track created by the super-talented Bollywood trio – award-winning lyricist Gulzar Saab, music composer Simaab Sen, and playback singer Sukhwinder Singh.

A Lambu-G Tingu-G game called Food Fight, will be available on the POGO website to keep kids entertained indoors, as will the All New POGO YouTube account. On the channel, the show will be presented by Perfetti – Chocoliebe Eclairs Plus, along with associate sponsor Rasna.