OPERA HOUSE GLOWS GOLD FOR DIWALI

The iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House shimmered in gold tonight to mark the Diwali festival, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains around the world.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joined Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward in watching the spectacular illumination and wishing those celebrating Diwali a safe and happy festival.

“Lighting up the Opera House is our chance to share in the joy of Diwali, an occasion that celebrates freedom, the triumph of good over evil and the renewed hope of a brighter future,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The pandemic affected our ability to gather with loved ones and observe religious and cultural traditions as we normally would, so this year’s event is extra special.

“I wish all those celebrating the festival a safe and happy Diwali as they enjoy precious time with family and friends while staying COVID safe.”

Mrs Ward said Diwali brings more than a billion people of Indian and South Asian heritage together around the world.

“Diwali showcases our rich multicultural society here in NSW and is celebrated across various religious traditions, including Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism,” Mrs Ward said.

“By illuminating the Sydney Opera House, we are projecting the Diwali message of peace and hope across not just our State, but to the world.

“The projection of the brilliant hues of yellow and gold symbolise the traditional ceremonial candles lit during Diwali.”