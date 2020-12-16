ONWARDS AND UPWARDS FOR THE HSC CLASS OF 2020

The Class of 2020 have been gifted an artwork titled ‘Onwards and upwards’ by legendary artist and musician, Reg Mombassa, in recognition of the resilience and strength of this year’s Higher School Certificate students.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the artwork is a tribute to the perseverance of this year’s HSC students who had a year like no other.

“Thank you to Reg for creating a piece of art in his iconic style, that reflects on the experience of students and speaks to what is next for this incredible group of young people,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This year, we have seen students’ band together, supporting one another, adapting to change and remaining focused. It was not the year they expected, but I am so proud of the way students have risen to the challenge.”

Reg Mombassa said he was thrilled to create something for the Class of 2020, in recognition of their resilient spirit.

“I wanted the artwork to celebrate all that students have achieved this year and remind them how far they have already come.

“Onwards and upwards is about students harnessing the strength they have uncovered this year and taking that with them into their futures,” Mr Mombassa said.

Mr Mombassa has donated the artwork in support of Stay Healthy HSC, a health and wellbeing campaign aimed at HSC students, schools and families.

Throughout the year, the cross-sectoral campaign has provided students with resources and tips for being healthy, staying active and keeping connected throughout the HSC.

All HSC students will each receive a copy of Onwards and upwards with their HSC credential in January.

One lucky student will be presented with the original artwork at tomorrow’s First in Course ceremony, celebrating students who achieved the top result in an HSC course.

2020 HSC students who sat at least one exam will receive their results by SMS, email and online from 6am on Friday 18 December.