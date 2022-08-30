Onam Harvest Festival

I send my best wishes to everyone in NSW celebrating this year’s Harvest Festival of Onam.

As Minister for Multiculturalism, I am proud that as the number of Malayalam speakers living in NSW has increased, so too has the presence of the wonderful celebrations of your cultural heritage.

On behalf of the NSW Government, I thank you for sharing the legacy of King Mahabali, the ancient ruler of Kerala, not only throughout Southern India but also here in Australia.

By sharing your ancient culture and traditions with us all, you contribute to the success of our prosperous multicultural society.

I wish you all a healthy and happy Onam.