On the right PITCH

NSW’s Scorer Ian Wright makes his Test debut at the SCG

By Chinmay Mehta

Ian Wright has been a scorer with NSWCUSA since 2010 and has done a large number of minor representative matches including NSW boys and girls matches, NSW 2nd XI and state trial matches through the NSWCUSA.Prior to becoming a Scorer, Ian has umpired in NSW Premier Cricket in 1979, standing in 292 matches, including 48 matches in First Grade.

Careers highlights

International cricket

Women’s ODI Debut was Aus v NZ, December 2012.

Men’s ODI Debut – AusvsEng, January 2018.

Men’s T20 Debut – Ausvs India, November 2018.

Women’s T20 world cup Debut- February 2020.

BBL Debut – Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, at the SCG, December 2012.

Total Number of First Class Matches -13, Total Number of List AMatches -34, Total Number of Domestic T20 – 28,

Chinmay Mehta has Interviewed Ian Wright:

Welcome Ian, Congratulations for your Test match Debut at the SCG.

What was your inspiration to become a scorer?

I had retired from work and wanted to stay involved at cricket again,I had umpired for 22 years but didn’t want to return to that so thought scoring would be the best option to stay connected with the game. Owen Ridge advised me of the opportunity to score for Sydney CC.

Have you scored cricket matches in overseas?

I have been scorer for some touring clubs on overseas tours including SCG XI, Sydney CC, Cricketers Club of NSW and Primary Club of Australia.

I have scored in England, Scotland, India, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Kenya.

How did NSWCUSA helped you and who was your mentor in your early days in scoring?

I attended a scorer training course organized by NSWCUSA.

I have been helped by many of my fellow scorers. Merilyn Fowler and Narelle Johnston have been supportive and provided guidance.

Christine Bennison, Robyn Sanday, Kay Wilcoxon, Toni Lorraine and Sue Woodhouse have all been of great assistance.

Most challenging part being a scorer especially at the highest level, in T20 and Test matches?

Some games, particularly T20s move at a very hectic pace. It is always a challenge when players don’t wear numbers in some minor representative games.

Best batting and bowling performances from the matches you scored so far?

Bowling

A Sheffield Shield hattrick by Doug Bollinger at Wagga Wagga.Harry Conway taking 4 wickets in 5 balls in a Shield Match at the SCG. No hattrick though.

Batting

I scored D’Arcy Short’s record List A score in Australian cricket of 257 for WA v Queensland at Hurstville Oval off 148 balls with 23 x 6s.I scored Glenn Maxwell’s 278 for Victoria v NSW in Sheffield Shield at North Sydney Oval. 36 x 4s and 4 x 6s.

Batting Partnership

The biggest partnership on Australian soil in First Class Cricket. Aaron Finch and Ryan Carters had 503 runs opening partnership for Cricket Australia XI v New Zealand at Blacktown ISP. Thank you for your time and wishing you all the best, Ian!!

(Chinmay is a popular cricket writer from NSW and also a cricket umpire with NSWCUSA)