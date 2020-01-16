OLIVER AND CHARLOTTE TOP NSW BABY NAMES FOR 2019

The NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages (BDM) has compiled the top 10 baby names for 2019, which has been unveiled today by Attorney General Mark Speakman and Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello.

Mr Speakman said Oliver is the clear first name favourite for baby boys, coming out on top for the sixth year in a row, followed by Noah and William. Charlotte is on top for the third year running in the girls category, narrowly ahead of Olivia and Mia.

“While the most popular first names have been broadly consistent in the past few years, the number of people using the top names has fallen dramatically compared with a few decades ago,” Mr Speakman said.

Just 449 baby girls were named Charlotte and 568 boys were named Oliver in 2019, compared with the 1,647 girls and 1,486 boys receiving the top names of Jessica and Matthew in 1990.

“Choosing a name is always a very special moment, with modern parents often opting for more unique names for their children or altering the spelling of common names to make them stand out,” Mr Speakman said.

BDM data shows middle name trends have been much more stable, with James, John and William having been the top choices for boys for the past 40 years. For girls, Rose and Grace are popular choices, replacing Louise and Jane in the eighties and nineties.

“Not everyone has a middle name, but when used we often see inter-generational patterns, with a trend for very traditional names that have stood the test of time,” Mr Dominello said.

“While the baby name list provides an interesting insight into families across NSW, it is most importantly a time of joy and celebration for parents.”

Parents have 60 days to register their newborn, a process which is free and can be completed online. This establishes the child’s legal identity in the community and is important in accessing Government services such as schooling and Medicare.

A final list of the top 100 baby names will be published on the BDM website in April 2020