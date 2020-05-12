Office Office was a great rehearsal for me before entering cinema- Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra, who played the comical role of Shukla Ji in Sony SAB’s iconic TV show Office Office, is excited to watch his show again on TV as he talks about his unforgettable Office Office days. I am very happy that Office Office is back on TV and its back at the right time. I had not worked much in fiction before getting Office Office. Thanks to this opportunity I am where I am in this industry. Working in Office Office and especially with an outstanding actor like Pankaj Kapur, was an amazing experience. It was a great rehearsal for me before entering cinema and watching the show back on Sony SAB brings back all those beautiful memories,” he said.

Reminiscing those days of shooting for Office Office, Sanjay Mishra said, “Pankaj Ji has a very different and unique approach to acting and in the beginning I was a little nervous about working with him as he was a little strict. During the first few days, every time I would say a dialogue and turn around, I would get nervous seeing Pankaj Sir. But later when we got to know him, we gelled with him in a really nice way and things turned out to be lovely. The entire cast including Deven Bhojani, Hemant Pandey, Manoj Pahwa, Asawari Joshi and others were all very charged and I got to learn a lot of things from everyone. The entire team would rehearse together as we used to shoot 3 pages of scenes in one go. That in itself was a great learning experience for me.”

When asked about his favourite moments from the shooting days, Sanjay Mishra said, “Shukla ji spitting Paan is in itself a really memorable moment. I had to eat so many Paans for that character. Apart from this, we all would eagerly look forward to the lunch time on the sets. Everyone, including our director Rajiv Mehra, would bring food from their home and we all used to be excited to taste each other’s food.”