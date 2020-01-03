Objective of making tricity a quality education hub in line with Kota: Nishant Porwal

In order to provide free education to the students of Chandigarh who wish to do engineering and medical, EnerJEE Eduventures organized a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club. For the first time, this step is being taken in Chandigarh, under which students who have passed 12th or appearing will be taught stress management along with learning techniques and working knowledge. Announcing this, EnerJEE founder Nishant Porwal while addressing the media at the press club said that he aims to make the education system of the country better and provide good quality education for the students. It is worth noting that since 2014, the EnerJEE Coaching Institute has been providing quality education to students pursuing engineering and medical preparation in Kota. On the other hand, for the poor students, EnerJEE Smart Learning Technique is going to start a new initiative of Smart Micro Coaching in Chandigarh and Panchkula. For which 120 students will be selected on the basis of entrance test.

It will start from Panchkula in Chandigarh and later the program will be expanded to other states of the country. On this occasion, Founder of EnerJEE Institute, Nishant Porwal said that we have launched an app called EnerJEE for students as well as doubt clearing program, through which students can clear their doubts at any time from our faculty. Nikhil Aggarwal, director of EnerJEE Panchkula, who was present on the occasion, said that the main objective of opening this institute in Panchkula is the surrounding four states; to provide better quality education to the students of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh.

Nishant Porwal said that despite being often hard working and toppers in studies, students are not able to perform well in competitive examinations. He said that the biggest reason behind this can be considered lack of facilities and lack of time. To overcome this shortage, we have launched Smart Micro Coaching Program which is completely different from ordinary coaching program and is ten times more effective. By which students will get rid of stress and they will be able to spend maximum time in practice.