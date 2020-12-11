NYE PASSES GO LIVE AS RESIDENTS URGED TO BOOK AHEAD, CELEBRATE LOCALLY OR FROM HOME

Eligible NSW residents can now apply for a special New Year’s Eve Pass via nsw.gov.au as the State prepares to celebrate and look forward to 2021 with a sense of hope and optimism.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said New Year’s Eve Passes will be required for anyone entering the designated Green Zone established around Circular Quay and The Rocks to control crowd numbers and help ensure residents, businesses and patrons remain COVID-Safe.

“The community has done an incredible job this year supporting the health efforts and I’m delighted we can all bring in the New Year by booking ahead at a venue, staying local or celebrating at home,” Mr Ayres said.

“A New Year’s Eve Pass will be required by anyone wishing to enter the Circular Quay and Rocks areas after 5pm, so make sure you book ahead and download your pass if you’re planning on venturing into the Harbour area.”

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the system would also assist in keeping businesses both open and safe.

“The New Year’s Eve Pass system has been developed in consultation with businesses and is designed to ensure that our pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels can safely welcome guests on one of their busiest nights of the year,” Mr Dominello said.

New Year’s Eve Passes are available to residents who live inside the Green Zones, their guests, and those with a confirmed booking at venues such as restaurants, hotels or bars within the areas. Staff working at these venues will also require a pass.

The Green Zone will be in effect from 5pm Thursday, 31 December. Permits will be required for entry into this zone until the following morning.

The NSW Government is working with frontline departments and agencies to secure nominations for workers who will be invited to receive their New Year’s Eve Pass and view the fireworks from key vantage points in the CBD.