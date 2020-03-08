Nupur Sanon to go ‘unplugged’ with Filhall

No one had envisaged that Nupur Sanon’s acting debut with B Praak’s single Filhall’s music video will bring her such an enormous degree of success. The video has crossed 600 million views-mark on youtube and it’s views are only growing every minute. Looking at the way it has been received by the audience, the makers are already prepping to bring out a sequel and have also recently flashed out the first poster of the music video, which is a first for any single or a music video in contemporary history. Nupur’s chemistry with Akshay Kumar has also made her the darling of thousands of youngsters across the country.

After receiving thousands of requests, Nupur Sanon who is also a trained classical singer, will unveil an unplugged version of Filhall in her own voice. The actress will bring out a version of the song in her voice along with a video to go with it.

Talking about it, Nupur says, “It’s such a surreal feeling for me. I can’t believe that the music video has done so well. I feel honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this. I feel happy to add to the journey of Filhall in my own way.”