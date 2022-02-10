NSW WELCOMES NEW GRADUATE NURSES AND MIDWIVES TO HEALTH SYSTEM

More than 2,800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work across 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year in a major boost for the NSW Health system.

Premier Dominic Perrottet, Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor commended the graduates, many of whom are officially commencing work this week, having already worked on the COVID-19 workforce response.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to these graduates. Many of them have already been working as students in NSW’s vaccination and testing clinics. They have done an exceptional job,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We are continuing to make the record investments in the biggest health system in the country, which means no matter where you live in our State you will have access to the care you need when you need it most.

“These extra nurses and midwives will help bolster the ranks of our front line health workers who have done an incredible job helping to protect people and keep them safe throughout the pandemic. We can’t thank them enough for their selfless dedication.”

Mr Hazzard said there are now more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history.

“These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time. We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW,” Mr Hazzard said.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than 40 per cent of the graduates will be working in rural and regional areas of NSW. “Around 1,200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush,” Mrs Taylor said.

“As someone who got my start in a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience they gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career.”

Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university.

Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9,599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 per cent, to 51,794 (FTE). The NSW Government is also investing in a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff.