NSW WARATAHS WOMEN DECLARED 2020 BUILDCORP SUPER W CHAMPIONS

The Buildcorp Super W season has today been finalised with NSW Waratahs Women declared champions for the third straight season, having finished the regular rounds in first place.

Due to the ongoing public health emergency of COVID-19, Rugby Australia, the State and Territory Unions, and Rugby Australia Chief Medical Officer, Warren McDonald agreed that the season could not be completed in the near future and have collectively made the decision to conclude the season with immediate effect to provide certainty for teams, athletes and staff.

NSW Waratahs Women were undefeated at the conclusion of the regular season, accounting for all four of their opponents during the regular rounds and were due to the host the Final in Sydney following a second-versus-third playoff between Queensland Reds Women and Brumbies Women.

The Finals matches were originally postponed until late May, before today’s decision to formally conclude the season at the end of the home-and-away section which saw NSW take top spot with 19 competition points, four points ahead of second-placed Queensland (15 points).

Rugby Australia Director of Rugby, Scott Johnson said: “Whilst it’s disappointing news for all involved, that the Buildcorp Super W Finals cannot be played, the wellbeing of players, team staff and officials has to be our number one priority at this time.

“This news, however, should not detract from what has been a fantastic Buildcorp Super W competition this year. The Rugby has been more competitive than ever and there have been plenty of old and new faces putting their hands up in the pursuit of a Buildcorp Wallaroos jersey.

“Rugby Australia would like to thank the players and staff of all five teams involved, for their contribution this season. Women’s Rugby is going from strength to strength in Australia and whilst Rugby may be paused for now, we will continue to support our women’s programs as we build towards the Olympic Games and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

“I would also like to express my thanks to Buildcorp, Accenture and Smart Group for their continued support of the competition.

“Last but certainly not least, I would like to congratulate New South Wales Waratahs Women, who after an undefeated season, are deserved winners of Buildcorp Super W 2020.”