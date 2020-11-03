NSW UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART POLICE AVIATION COMMAND

The NSW Police Force will now be able to better protect the people of NSW with the unveiling of a new world class aviation command centre.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott today joined Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM to officially open the new Police Force Aviation Command headquarters at Bankstown Airport.

Mr Elliott said the opening of the Aviation Command’s state-of-the-art headquarters marks 40 years since the establishment of the original Police Airwing.

“The Police Aviation Command’s modern fleet of five helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft is now housed in a world-leading aviation policing facility,” Mr Elliott said.

“Next year, the NSW Police Force will take possession of the first of three new Bell 429 helicopters, costing $47.84 million, and be well placed to provide exceptional aviation policing services to the people of this state.”

“Today we officially open this fully operational aviation facility which includes hangar space and adjoining aprons, taxiways, carparking, engineering and administration offices. The new premises will enhance the capabilities of our Force providing an effective and central state emergency response facility.”

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM said this new facility has consolidated the Police Aviation Command into an advanced operations, maintenance, engineering, training and administration facility.

“Our aviation capability provides high visibility policing patrols to support land and sea operations. It is integral to the operations of this organisation and has major incident and first response capabilities, undertakes emergency rescues, surveillance, tactical and counter-terrorism operations as well as aviation investigations,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this facility will significantly enhance our capabilities to better provide policing services in NSW.”