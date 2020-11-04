NSW TO REOPEN VICTORIAN BORDER

The NSW Government will reopen the border to Victoria at 12.01am on Monday, 23 November.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the reopening date should give people the confidence to make plans, book holidays and reunite with family members in the lead up to Christmas.

“I want to thank the community, particularly in our border towns, for their patience during what has been an extremely difficult time,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We have worked closely with the Victorian Government throughout the border closure and will continue to monitor the situation as restrictions are eased.

“Our policy in NSW is to keep moving forward and operating in a COVID-Safe manner – the reopening of the NSW/Victorian border is another step in the right direction.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Monday, November 23 is two weeks from the Victorian Government removing the ‘ring of steel’ border around Melbourne, allowing Victorian residents to travel freely around the State.

“This will be good riddance to a border that COVID-19 forced on us,” Mr Hazzard said. “Victorian and NSW residents’ efforts have ensured families and friends will be back together and businesses will operate freely but in a COVID-safe way.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said that NSW Health would continue to work closely with colleagues in Victoria and have strengthened processes to support contract tracing across the two States. “Our priority will remain protecting the health and safety of the community,” Dr Chant said.