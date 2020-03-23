NSW supermarkets to receive deliveries around the clock

Under new state laws, the NSW Government has overridden local council rules that restrict some stores from restocking their shelves and operating their loading docks outside regular business hours.

The State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (COVID-19 Response) 2020 will make sure truck deliveries can supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times.

The new rules apply immediately and will be kept in place until the crisis is over.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said we need to make sure products can move from factories to shelves as quickly as possible.

“It is important that people now stop unnecessary panic buying,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said councils are retailers have been working well together to allow greater flexibility in delivery hours.

“This change gives everyone the certainty we need to ensure these deliveries can continue,” Mr Stokes said.