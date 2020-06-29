NSW SHOWGROUNDS GET EXTRA $10.77 MILLION FUNDING

Hundreds more shovel-ready projects to repair and renew showgrounds across the State will be supported with an additional $10.77 million in funding from the NSW Government.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the extra funding is supporting a further 129 projects at 71 showgrounds as part of the government’s COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

“Last month the NSW Government allocated $12.5 million to support 393 shovel-ready projects at 137 showgrounds across the State,” Minister Pavey said.

“Today we announce a further $10.77 million will be added to the showground stimulus program to fund another 129 projects at 71 showgrounds this financial year.

“A further $12.5 million be allocated to more showground upgrade projects next financial year bringing total spending to $35.77 million.

“These stimulus investments will provide a boost for communities and their economies by supporting tradies and building material suppliers with work while strengthening showground infrastructure for the future.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the funding boost would support upgrades to 129 projects across the State.

“From Bega to Ballina and Barwon to Blacktown, these projects will help to revive these valuable community assets and provide an opportunity to support local businesses right across the State during construction,” Mr Stokes said.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said as the Government moved from the response to recovery phase of the COVID pandemic these vital works would help create jobs and support communities get back on their feet.

“As a Government everything we do right now is focused on job creation to keep more people in jobs and businesses in business,” Mr Perrottet said. “Funding for projects like this will make a real difference in our regional communities by supporting local jobs and rejuvenating showgrounds which are vital community hubs for our regional communities.”