NSW SES to help QFES through hour of need

NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) has answered a call for assistance from its neighbour in Queensland to help complete outstanding jobs caused by severe storms.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) has asked for help to respond to some 1,500 jobs – mainly for roof damage – left over after giant hail ripped through the state’s south-east over the weekend.

Commissioner Carlene York said more than 100 NSW SES volunteers will head across the border to help QFES in its hour of need, with the first 30 volunteers already on their way.

“We are aiming to have out first few teams on the ground from tomorrow (Thursday 5 November), which will have the support of a QFES member to give them local knowledge,” Commissioner York said.

“Looking at the footage of the damage caused, we have our work cut out for us. But I have no doubt that by working as a team, the job will get done.

With a chance of rain later in the week, it was imperative to complete as many jobs as possible, Commissioner York said.

“A lot of the jobs we will be assisting with will be for houses that have holes in their roofs, which if left unattended could lead to further damage once the rain starts again. “We want to make sure we can minimise as much damage as possible,” she said.

Commissioner York said this arrangement was a perfect example of the inter-state comradery between NSW SES and QFES. “I know if the shoe was on the other foot that QFES would be happy to help us,” Commissioner York said.

“I want to thank every volunteer who will be making the trip across the border and offering their time to help other communities.” All the volunteers assisting will be from outside of COVID-19 hotspots as identified by the Queensland Government.