NSW SENIORS IN SPOTLIGHT ON AWARENESS DAY

NSW Seniors are in the spotlight, with loved ones being urged to check in on our older relatives and friends as we mark three awareness initiatives today.

October 1 is Australia’s first Ageism Awareness Day and coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons and Probus Day.

Minister for Seniors Natalie Ward said today is an important opportunity to reinforce the value of older people to NSW, challenge stigma and highlight the many support services available.

“We’re fortunate to have such wisdom and support from our thriving seniors here in NSW,” Mrs Ward said.

“A lifetime of effort justly deserves recognition as they continue to make valuable contributions to families and our communities.”

Older people are encouraged to utilise online activities, embrace the 7,500 NSW Seniors Card deals and discount providers and develop their online skills through Tech Savvy Seniors.

“Social isolation can be a major issue for our ageing population and it’s been especially tough for our seniors during the pandemic,” Mrs Ward said.

“We all know a senior, whether they are a family member, friend, neighbour or colleague. I encourage everyone to pick up the phone and check in on them, not just today, but regularly.”

October 1 marks the second annual Probus Day with clubs dedicated to friendship, fellowship and fun in retirement holding COVID-safe initiatives throughout the month.

“Probus Day is a chance to remind our members and the wider community about the importance of social connections and the support we offer to overcome feelings of isolation,” Probus South Pacific chairman Judith Maestracci said.

“Our members are enthusiastically springing into action by encouraging their friends to engage with their local Probus club and enjoy some much-needed COVID-safe fun.”