NSW SAYS THANK YOU TO TEACHERS ON WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY

World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated across NSW today with Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell encouraging the community to let our 160, 000 teachers know how important they are.

“Great teachers are at the heart of our schools and have a significant impact on young peoples’ lives every day,” Ms Mitchell said.

“They have shown this throughout the pandemic with their tireless commitment to their students.

“More than anything, I am delighted that students are now back in the classroom, where they learn best, and able to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in person with their favourite teachers. “Today I encourage everyone to take the time to recognise a teacher who has made a positive difference to their own life or the life of their child.”

This year the community can join celebrities including WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda, Dave Hughes and Claudia Karvan who have come together to say thank you to their own teachers.

“Pretty much every day I think about my high school teachers and how much you set me up for life and I am sure you are doing the same now under stressful conditions. Thank you for your hard work,” Ms Karvan said.

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) has created an e-toolkit to help recognise the impact of an inspiring teacher today.